Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: New Hamp. 1-1, UConn 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.28

What to Know

UConn is 4-0 against New Hamp. since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The UConn Huskies will host the New Hamp. Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. The two teams are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

UConn is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Sacred Heart 92-56. The win was familiar territory for the Huskies who have now won 14 matchups in a row dating back to last season.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Karaban, who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus seven assists and seven blocks. Those seven assists gave him a new career-high. Tarris Reed Jr. was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacred Heart only posted eight.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. posted their biggest victory since November 8, 2023 on Wednesday. They put a hurting on UMass Boston to the tune of 99-69. With the Wildcats ahead 50-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for UConn, as the team is favored by a full 36.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Everything went UConn's way against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as UConn made off with an 84-64 win. Does UConn have another victory up their sleeve, or will New Hamp. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UConn is a big 36.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 37-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last 9 years.