Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-2, UT-Rio Grande Valley 0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Champ. Christ. Tigers will be defending their home-court for the first time this season they go up against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Champ. Christ. is headed into Sunday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their tenth straight game dating back to last season on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Arkansas Pine Bluff, falling 99-57. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-29.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Champ. Christ. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff posted 20.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 16th straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 99-86 to Creighton. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's loss came about despite a quality game from Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Abdul-Hakim a new career-high in threes (two). Another player making a difference was DK Thorn, who scored 17 points plus three steals.

Champ. Christ.'s defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-2.