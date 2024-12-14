Who's Playing

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-1, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-4

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N. New Mexico Eagles at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

N. New Mexico is facing UT-Rio Grande Valley at the wrong time: UT-Rio Grande Valley suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They were dealt a punishing 84-52 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals. The contest marked the Vaqueros' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UT-Rio Grande Valley struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N. New Mexico had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: N. New Mexico lost to N. Colorado two weeks ago, and N. New Mexico lost bad. The score wound up at 92-50. The Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row dating back to last season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-4. As for N. New Mexico, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.