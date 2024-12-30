Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: New Orleans 2-10, Vanderbilt 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Vanderbilt. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 273 points over their last three matchups.

Vanderbilt's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took their game last Saturday with ease, bagging an 85-55 win over Austin Peay. The Commodores have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 30 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Chris Manon, who earned eight points plus eight rebounds and three steals. Tyler Tanner was another key player, posting six points plus five assists.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Austin Peay only posted nine.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 86-61 walloping at the hands of McNeese. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-23.

Vanderbilt pushed their record up to 11-1 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vanderbilt has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.8% of their field goals this season. Given Vanderbilt's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 31-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

