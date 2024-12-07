Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Queens 3-5, VMI 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

The Queens Royals are taking a road trip to face off against the VMI Keydets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. The Royals are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Queens will head out to face VMI after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Queens fell 86-78 to Winthrop.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask VMI). They steamrolled past VA-Lynchburg 113-51 on Tuesday. The win was some much needed relief for the Keydets as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

VMI was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted eight.

Queens' defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for VMI, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Queens has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.