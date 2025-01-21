Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Arizona State 10-7, West Virginia 13-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Sun Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Arizona State couldn't handle Cincinnati and fell 67-60.

Arizona State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. Quaintance is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Arizona State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over Iowa State on Saturday, taking the game 64-57.

West Virginia can attribute much of their success to Javon Small, who went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

Arizona State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for West Virginia, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Arizona State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arizona State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

West Virginia is a big 8-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

