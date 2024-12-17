Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-6, Western Illinois 6-5

What to Know

Western Illinois is preparing for their first Ohio Valley matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Western Hall. The timing is sure in the Leathernecks' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Western Illinois suffered a grim 89-66 loss to South Dakota. The Leathernecks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-31.

Even though they lost, Western Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-73 to Western Georgia.

Western Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Tennessee Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Illinois has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given Western Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Western Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 2-6, while Tennessee Tech is 3-6.

Western Illinois is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

