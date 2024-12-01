Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: SC State 4-4, Xavier 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Xavier. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the SC State Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. The Musketeers will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Xavier is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 78-53 loss at the hands of the Wolverines. The contest marked the Musketeers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ryan Conwell, who scored 19 points. His performance made up for a slower matchup against S. Carolina on Monday. Zach Freemantle, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Michigan racked up 17.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: SC State lost to Marshall on Wednesday, and SC State lost bad. The score wound up at 82-53. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-21.

Having lost for the first time this season, Xavier fell to 6-1. As for SC State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Xavier has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

