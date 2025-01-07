Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Arizona 8-5, West Virginia 11-2

How To Watch

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Mountaineers sitting on seven straight victories and the Wildcats on four.

West Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Okla. State 69-50 on Saturday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Javon Small, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonathan Powell, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona beat Cincinnati 72-67 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Henri Veesaar, who had eight points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Carter Bryant, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points.

West Virginia's win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. As for Arizona, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: West Virginia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Arizona is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be West Virginia's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Arizona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.