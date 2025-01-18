Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Current Records: Iowa State 15-1, West Virginia 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
West Virginia is 8-2 against Iowa State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.
On Wednesday, West Virginia lost to Houston on the road by a decisive 70-54 margin. The game marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javon Small, who posted 13 points in addition to eight assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Amani Hansberry was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.
Meanwhile, Iowa State came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with 11 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over the Jayhawks.
Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Curtis Jones, who posted 25 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and Dishon Jackson, who scored 17 points. The match was Jones' third in a row with at least 22.4 points.
West Virginia's loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with the win, which was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season.
West Virginia came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Iowa State 71 vs. West Virginia 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - West Virginia 72 vs. Iowa State 69
- Feb 08, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75