Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Iowa State 15-1, West Virginia 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

West Virginia is 8-2 against Iowa State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.

On Wednesday, West Virginia lost to Houston on the road by a decisive 70-54 margin. The game marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javon Small, who posted 13 points in addition to eight assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Amani Hansberry was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa State came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with 11 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over the Jayhawks.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Curtis Jones, who posted 25 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and Dishon Jackson, who scored 17 points. The match was Jones' third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

West Virginia's loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with the win, which was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season.

West Virginia came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.