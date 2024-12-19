Who's Playing
Milligan Buffaloes @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: Milligan 0-0, Western Carolina 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
The Milligan Buffaloes will start their season against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Ramsey Center.
Western Carolina is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Western Carolina lost to Tennessee, and Western Carolina lost bad. The score wound up at 84-36. The contest marked the Catamounts' lowest-scoring match so far this season.They have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 3-7. As for Milligan, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.