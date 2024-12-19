Who's Playing

Milligan Buffaloes @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Milligan 0-0, Western Carolina 3-7

The Milligan Buffaloes will start their season against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Ramsey Center.

Western Carolina is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Western Carolina lost to Tennessee, and Western Carolina lost bad. The score wound up at 84-36. The contest marked the Catamounts' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

They have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 3-7. As for Milligan, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.