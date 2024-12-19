Who's Playing

Milligan College Buffaloes @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Milligan College 0-0, Western Carolina 3-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milligan College Buffaloes will start their season against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Ramsey Center.

Western Carolina is headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Western Carolina lost to Tennessee, and Western Carolina lost bad. The score wound up at 84-36. The contest marked the Catamounts' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

They have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 3-7. As for Milligan College, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.