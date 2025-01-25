Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: North Florida 10-10, Western Georgia 3-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Ospreys will stroll into this one as the favorite.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 167-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Queens. North Florida came out on top against Queens by a score of 90-81 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a hard 79-62 fall against Jacksonville.

The victory got North Florida back to even at 10-10. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-17.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

North Florida is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

