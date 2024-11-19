Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Troy 2-2, Western Georgia 0-4

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia

What to Know

After starting their season with four straight games on the road, Western Georgia is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Troy Trojans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Coliseum. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Western Georgia will head into Friday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Tuesday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Friday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 74-55 walloping at the hands of South Florida. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Shelton Williams-Dryden, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds. Demetrus Johnson II, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, Troy suffered their biggest loss since December 19, 2023 on Sunday. Their painful 82-61 defeat to Oregon might stick with them for a while. The Trojans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Western Georgia's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Troy, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.