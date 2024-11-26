Halftime Report

Utah Valley is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Utah Valley leads 34-32 over Western Georgia.

If Utah Valley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Western Georgia will have to make due with an 0-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Utah Valley 3-1, Western Georgia 0-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Georgia Wolves will face off against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Hanna Center. The Wolves are looking for their season's first win.

Western Georgia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 153.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia Southern on Saturday. The matchup marked the Wolves' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley skirted by Murray State 77-75 on Friday on a last-minute layup from Tanner Toolson with less than a second left in the second quarter.

Carter Welling and Dominick Nelson were among the main playmakers for Utah Valley as the former almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Western Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 0-6. As for Utah Valley, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Western Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Utah Valley is a big 14.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

