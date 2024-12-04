Who's Playing

St. Ambrose Fighting Bees @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: St. Ambrose 0-2, Western Illinois 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Illinois is heading back home. They will welcome the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Western Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Western Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 86-75 to Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

Western Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Incarnate Word posted 15.

Meanwhile, St. Ambrose had to start their season on the road on Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 83-49 loss at the hands of SIUE.

Western Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for St. Ambrose, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Western Illinois against St. Ambrose when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 94-59 win. In that match, Western Illinois amassed a halftime lead of 41-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.