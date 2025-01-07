Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Bowling Green 5-8, Western Michigan 3-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Bowling Green will head into Friday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 25-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Akron by a score of 71-68. The Falcons were up 15-2 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Trey Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%).

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-70 loss to Toledo.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chansey Willis Jr, who posted 21 points along with seven assists. JaVaughn Hannah was another key player, scoring 13 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Bowling Green has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Bowling Green has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Bowling Green is playing as the underdog, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Western Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.