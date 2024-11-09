Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Montana State 0-1, Wichita State 1-0

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Montana State Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The Bobcats took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Shockers, who come in off a win.

Wichita State is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against Western Kentucky. Wichita State walked away with a 91-84 victory over Western Kentucky on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Justin Hill was a one-man wrecking crew for Wichita State as he went 9 for 14 en route to 31 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Bell, who posted 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Montana State couldn't handle Wisconsin on Thursday and fell 79-67.

Despite their defeat, Montana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jabe Mullins, who earned 12 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Going forward, Wichita State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They finished last season with a 10-18-1 record against the spread.

Wichita State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 10-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $760.55. On the other hand, Montana State was 7-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

