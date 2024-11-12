Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-0, William & Mary 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.16

What to Know

Norfolk State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. The Spartans pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Tribe.

Last Saturday, Norfolk State earned an 83-69 win over James Madison.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored William & Mary last Friday, but the final result did not. They took an 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Radford.

Noah Collier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 15 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chase Lowe, who posted 15 points.

Even though they lost, William & Mary smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

Norfolk State's victory was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for William & Mary, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Norfolk State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Norfolk State against William & Mary in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 96-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 3 years.