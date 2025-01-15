Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Charleston Southern 5-13, Winthrop 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern is 1-9 against Winthrop since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The Buccaneers are expected to lose this one by 10.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Charleston Southern came up short against High Point and fell 93-79. The Buccaneers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Winthrop, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Longwood with a sharp 95-76 victory on Saturday. The Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Charleston Southern's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-13. As for Winthrop, they pushed their record up to 12-7 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Charleston Southern might still be hurting after the devastating 67-46 defeat they got from Winthrop in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Charleston Southern was down 35-13.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.