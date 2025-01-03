Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Iowa 10-3, Wisconsin 10-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Iowa and Wisconsin are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Iowa is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past New Hamp. 112-70 on Monday. The win was nothing new for the Hawkeyes as they're now sitting on three straight.

Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Seydou Traore led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus six assists and three blocks. Payton Sandfort was another key player, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted 13.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Wisconsin was far and away the favorite against Detroit last Sunday. Wisconsin blew past Detroit 76-53. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Badgers.

Wisconsin's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nolan Winter, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Blackwell, who had 12 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 10-3. As for Wisconsin, their win bumped their record up to an identical 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against Wisconsin in their previous meeting back in February, sneaking past 88-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wisconsin and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.