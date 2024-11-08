Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: IUI 1-0, Xavier 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will face off against the IUI Jaguars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Xavier is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Texas So. by a score of 78-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zach Freemantle, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Conwell, who had 21 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, IUI finally caught a break after 12 consecutive losses dating back to last season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-44 victory over IU Columbus. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-21.

IUI was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Xavier, as the team is favored by a full 31 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Xavier beat IUI 82-69 in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Will Xavier repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 29-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.