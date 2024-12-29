Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Detroit 5-9, Youngstown State 8-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Detroit is 2-8 against Youngstown State since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Titans will be staying on the road to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 2:00 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center.

The experts figured Detroit would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Wisconsin, and, well: they nailed that call. Detroit suffered a painful 76-53 loss at the hands of Wisconsin on Sunday.

Detroit's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Orlando Lovejoy, who earned 20 points, and Grant Gondrezick II, who had 20 points. Lovejoy's performance made up for a slower contest against Davidson last Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Wisconsin racked up 13.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State entered their tilt with SC Upstate on Saturday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with a 72-64 win over the Spartans.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Youngstown State, they pushed their record up to 8-5 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Detroit has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 28.4% of their threes this season. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Detroit came up short against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 69-55. Can Detroit avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.