No. 14 UCF opens season at confident Georgia Tech
More than halfway to October, the 2020 season opener has arrived for No. 14 UCF.
The Knights take the field in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon against a confident Georgia Tech team playing its home opener.
The Knights seek their 36th win in 40 games and fifth straight win in a season opener. But they have never beaten the Yellow Jackets, with all three Tech wins in the all-time series coming in Atlanta.
UCF hopes its offense will produce like it has in recent seasons, with the Knights having scored 30 or more points in all but one game since the start of the 2017 campaign.
Knights coach Josh Heupel wants his players to enjoy the opportunity to hit the field together, reminding them not to take it for granted given all of the uncertainty with COVID-19.
"We've talked the last two weeks about focusing in on our preparation, and really understanding the nuances and the details of what we're doing," Heupel said, "and then be ready to adjust as we get into game day."
After playing in all 13 games and starting 12 a year ago as a true freshman, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is back for his sophomore season at the helm for UCF. Gabriel set UCF's freshman record for passing yards in a season in 2019 with 3,653.
Georgia Tech (1-0) is coming off a confidence-boosting 16-13 win over Florida State in Tallahassee last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, picked to finish last in the ACC in a preseason league poll, got two sacks and two forced fumbles from defensive end Curtis Ryans and a big day from freshman quarterback Jeff Sims.
Sims became the first freshman quarterback to win a season opener for Georgia Tech, and the first freshman to start there since Reggie Ball in 2003. He threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and ran for a team-high 64 yards, and his 24 completions were the most by a Yellow Jackets signal-caller since 2003.
Despite having two field goals and an extra point blocked in the game, freshman kicker Jude Kelley booted the game-winning 32-yarder in the fourth quarter for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets defense held the Seminoles to three second-half points in a game that had an hour and 45 minutes of weather delays.
"Our offense was clicking right from the jump," head coach Geoff Collins said on the ACC Network on Monday. "The comfort level that Jeff had playing behind those guys (the offensive line) ... that helped Jeff feel very confident going out there knowing that he didn't have to do anything special. Just execute the calls and trust the guys around him that they'd have his back, and they did."
Collins was an assistant at UCF in 2008 and 2009.
"They're going to come in here highly ranked and well deserved," he said. "But we've just got to focus on who we are and our development every single day."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|353
|284
|Total Plays
|51
|47
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|104
|Rush Attempts
|29
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|9
|93
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|2-93
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|16/22
|261
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|9
|50
|1
|21
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|9
|34
|0
|9
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|8
|30
|0
|15
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|3
|-5
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|6
|105
|0
|48
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|5
|4
|94
|2
|49
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|4
|34
|1
|21
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 1 LB
|E. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 0 DL
|K. Turnier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 4 DL
|S. Zayas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|12/22
|180
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|9
|63
|1
|19
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|8
|13
|0
|6
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|3
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|4
|60
|1
|23
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|3
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Coco 34 LS
|J. Coco
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 DB
|T. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|2
|46.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 36(14:23 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to GT 35 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(14:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 39(14:28 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to GT 36 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(14:56 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to GT 39 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart kicks 13 yards from GT 35. 13-L.Woodson to GT 48 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Halftime (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 39(0:21 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 38 for -1 yard (0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(0:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(0:35 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 39 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(0:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris. Penalty on GT 1-J.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(1:09 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(1:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims spikes the ball at UCF 9 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 26(1:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to UCF 9 for 17 yards (3-A.Collier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 26(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to UCF 26 for 7 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:51 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 33 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 44(1:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris pushed ob at UCF 33 for 23 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(2:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 44 for 19 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 26(2:40 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to GT 25 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 45(2:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to GT 26 for 19 yards (39-W.Walker).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 40(3:35 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to GT 45 for -5 yards (32-S.Yondjouen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(3:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 73-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(3:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 88-J.Celiscar at GT 44. 88-J.Celiscar to GT 35 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(4:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 50 for 12 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(4:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(4:29 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 38 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(4:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
UCF
Knights
- Fumble (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(4:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 23 FUMBLES (17-D.Knight). 14-J.King to GT 27 for 4 yards (1-J.Robinson).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 21(5:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 31 for 48 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(5:26 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 21 for -1 yard (17-D.Knight).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 22(5:35 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 56 yards from GT 22 out of bounds at the UCF 22.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 22(5:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 17(6:12 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 22 for 5 yards (88-J.Celiscar13-L.Woodson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(6:43 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 17 for -2 yards (54-C.Goode).
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 64 yards from UCF 35. 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 19 for 18 yards (4-R.O'Keefe).
UCF
Knights
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCF 21(6:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(7:29 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 21 for -2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 43(7:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at GT 19 for 24 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:08 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 43 for 3 yards (18-D.Allen44-Q.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 39(8:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 46 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 30(8:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at UCF 39 for 9 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(8:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 30 for -5 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 14(9:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 21 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(9:43 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae pushed ob at UCF 14 for 4 yards (16-M.Sims).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 47(9:52 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from UCF 47 to UCF 10 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 47(9:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - GATECH 40(10:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to UCF 47 for 13 yards (7-D.Brown).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 43(11:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 40 FUMBLES (10-E.Gilyard). 54-J.Williams to GT 40 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(11:19 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 2-A.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 48 for 23 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 8(11:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UCF 3(12:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum False start 5 yards enforced at GT 3. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 12(12:30 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to GT 3 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(12:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UCF 17(12:42 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 57-M.Minihan 12 players 5 yards enforced at GT 17. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to GT 17 for 8 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 39(13:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to GT 25 for 14 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(13:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 39 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:34 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to GT 41 for 12 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 37(14:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs ob at UCF 47 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 37(14:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(14:30 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 37 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 29(14:30 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 32 for 3 yards (13-A.Showell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(14:46 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 29 for 9 yards (13-A.Showell17-D.Knight).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 10(14:49 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 91-N.Hancock. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 10(14:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 10(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(0:14 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 10 for 1 yard (13-L.Woodson31-A.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 20(0:47 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to UCF 11 for 9 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash15-T.Bethune).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 26(1:14 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 20 for 6 yards (15-T.Bethune5-R.Charlton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(1:40 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 26 for 3 yards (5-R.Charlton).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 40(2:13 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown pushed ob at UCF 29 for 11 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 41(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 40 for 1 yard (1-E.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(3:04 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at UCF 41 for 2 yards (1-E.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 49(3:36 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to UCF 43 for 8 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(4:00 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin pushed ob at GT 49 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 31(4:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 42 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(4:50 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 31 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 17(5:02 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 55 yards from UCF 17 to the GT 28 downed by 32-Q.Bullard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - UCF 8(5:38 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 17 for 9 yards (25-C.Thomas44-Q.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - UCF 6(6:21 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 8 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(7:02 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 6 for -12 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 17(7:15 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 18 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 12(7:28 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 17 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 8(7:44 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 12 for 4 yards (99-D.Douse).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(7:51 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 8 FUMBLES (88-J.Celiscar). 88-J.Celiscar to UCF 8 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(8:30 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 9 for no gain (54-C.Goode1-E.Mitchell).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 34(8:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to UCF 9 for 25 yards (31-A.Robinson27-R.Grant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 40(9:32 - 1st) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at UCF 34 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(10:01 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 40 for -1 yard (0-K.Turnier5-R.Charlton).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 41(10:28 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 39 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(10:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 6 yards (1-E.Mitchell10-E.Gilyard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 33(11:27 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 2 yards (31-A.Robinson10-E.Gilyard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for 8 yards (10-E.Gilyard31-A.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good. Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 6(12:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 6(12:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(12:40 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to GT 6 for 6 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(13:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to GT 12 for 49 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 34(13:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 39 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(13:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 34 for 2 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(13:50 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 32 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 25 for no gain (21-Z.Walton).
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 1st) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 1(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(14:25 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to UCF 1 for 5 yards (4-S.Zayas3-A.Collier).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to UCF 6 for 15 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 61 yards from UCF 35. 21-J.Gibbs to UCF 21 for 75 yards (25-J.Richardson).
