Drive Chart
BOISE
UNLV

Boise St.-UNLV Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 04, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Before No. 16 Boise State visits UNLV on Saturday, the Broncos may want to take a peek at what happened to San Diego State's season last year for a quick lesson in looking ahead.

The Aztecs were cruising through the season and rode a 7-2 winning streak into a mid-November conference showdown with the Rebels, who were 2-7 and mired in a six-game slide.

UNLV went into San Diego and won. The Aztecs didn't win another game after that.

Enter undefeated Boise State (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West), which is on the road for the first time since Aug. 31, when the Broncos came from behind to defeat Florida State on the road before three straight home games. Now the Broncos face the must-win Rebels (1-3, 0-1), who are nursing a three-game losing streak.

''I think at times the wins, somebody said it, it's like deodorant, right? It kind of covers up the stuff that stinks,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''I don't know who said that but I saw it the other day and I'm like `that's exactly it' because there is a bunch of things that stink and if you don't correct them or address them then they're going to come back and get you. I hope that message was made clear over the bye week, more importantly than anything else.''

Harsin is hoping his Broncos won't rest on what they've done so far, and said improvement needs to be made starting this week, even against the Rebels.

''To me, we need to prepare as a team a whole lot better,'' Harsin said. ''That's been a message. Guys need to come in here and study and older guys need to teach younger guys how to do that.''

Here are some things to know about Boise State and UNLV:

OCTOBER ROLL

The Broncos have been a very good football team in the month of October under Harsin. Boise State is 18-3 in the previous five seasons with Harsin in charge and has never suffered more than one loss. The only October losses came in 2015 at Utah State (52-26), at Wyoming (30-28) in 2016, and last year at San Diego State (19-13).

STARTERS BACK

Boise State could get a pair of key starters back to face the Rebels.

Safety DeAndre Pierce and right tackle John Ojukwu have both been out with leg injuries suffered in the season opener against Florida State. Both returned to limited practice last week during the Broncos' open week and Harsin said there is a chance both could play against the Rebels.

It may also be a case of giving the duo one more week of recovery to get ready for a key conference showdown with Hawaii.

NEW GUY IN THE MIDDLE

Boise State will be breaking in a new middle linebacker after Ezekiel Noa suffered a torn ACL and a broken wrist in the Broncos' win over Air Force.

Noa was Boise State's leading tackler with 28 through four games after moving from weakside linebacker to the middle before the season.

Benton Wickersham is listed as the starter replacing Noa on the Boise State depth chart.

It's the second straight year the Broncos have lost their leading tackler to a midseason knee injury. Riley Whimpey suffered a torn ACL last season.

QB SHUFFLE

Kenyon Oblad is scheduled to be UNLV's starting quarterback in place of Armani Rogers, who left last week's game at Wyoming with a sprained knee.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has designed a run-first offense that is better suited to the dual-threat Rogers, who doesn't have as accurate an arm as Oblad. Oblad has been an option when the run game isn't working.

Either quarterback would have his hands full with the Broncos. Boise State boasts the 25th-best defense in the nation, allowing 299.3 yards per game and only 157.3 yards per game through the air.

CHARLES IN CHARGE

Despite being knocked out with an injury in the first half after just five carries last week, UNLV running back Charles Williams will play against the Broncos. The 5-foot-9 speedster is ranked No. 10 in the nation with 118 yards per game, including a career-high 168 vs. Arkansas State on Sept. 7.

Considering UNLV's quarterback dilemma, and Boise State's staunch pass defense, Williams will be counted on to extend drives. The Broncos rank 56th in the country, allowing an average of 142 yards rushing.

---

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth contributed.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
16 Boise State 4-0 -----
UNLV 1-3 -----
UNLV 22.5, O/U 57
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 1190 6 3 146.5
H. Bachmeier 87/137 1190 6 3
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 100 2 0 175
C. Cord 6/12 100 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 288 4
R. Mahone 50 288 4 28
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 222 0
G. Holani 47 222 0 24
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 59 0
A. Van Buren 16 59 0 10
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
C. Cord 3 34 1 29
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Henderson 2 13 0 11
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
K. Shakir 4 9 0 5
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Hightower 3 8 0 7
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 6 1
H. Bachmeier 25 6 1 14
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Smith 2 1 0 1
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Butler 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 283 3
C. Thomas 14 283 3 36
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 246 1
K. Shakir 19 246 1 45
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 198 2
J. Hightower 13 198 2 47
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 157 1
J. Bates 11 157 1 28
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 148 0
A. Butler 12 148 0 22
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
G. Collingham 5 67 0 24
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
O. Evans 6 52 0 18
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
G. Holani 5 42 0 21
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
R. Mahone 4 37 0 27
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Van Buren 3 16 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 14/15
E. Sachse 7/8 0 14/15 35
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Velazquez 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 393 2 3 94.5
A. Rogers 41/79 393 2 3
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 305 1 2 113.2
K. Oblad 26/45 305 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 472 6
C. Williams 55 472 6 78
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 204 2
A. Rogers 50 204 2 66
D. Williams 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 79 1
D. Williams 25 79 1 15
T. Jackson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
T. Jackson 6 22 0 8
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
T. Collins 7 17 0 8
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 1
C. Reese 5 15 1 11
J. Neal 41 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Neal 2 2 0 3
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 1
K. Oblad 6 -5 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 175 1
R. Grimes 14 175 1 56
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 128 0
S. Jenkins 9 128 0 49
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 122 1
G. Fauolo Sr. 9 122 1 54
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
N. Bean 6 91 0 20
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
M. Stevenson 5 53 1 18
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
D. Woods Jr. 4 44 0 20
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
C. Williams 4 27 0 9
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
T. Collins 6 24 0 9
P. Ballard 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
P. Ballard 2 13 0 8
D. Williams 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Williams 2 11 0 7
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Reese 1 6 0 6
A. Collins Jr. 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Collins Jr. 1 6 0 6
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Gasser 2 -1 0 1
T. Jackson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Jackson 2 -1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 14/14
D. Gutierrez 2/3 0 14/14 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores