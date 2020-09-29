|
|
|UVA
|CLEM
Virginia hopes for better outcome at No. 1 Clemson
After not playing Virginia for a six-year stretch, Clemson is preparing for a second game against the Cavaliers in a 10-month span.
The top-ranked Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) take on Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Saturday night at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, where a masked and socially distanced crowd of approximately 19,000 is expected.
"It'll be a great atmosphere for our guys," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team trounced Virginia 62-17 last December in the ACC Championship game. "Our guys are in a good place. We've got good momentum. We're in a good place, but let's turn the page and step into October here."
Clemson has been in "a good place" for several years now. The Tigers are pursuing their record sixth consecutive ACC title and sixth straight trip to the College Football Playoff.
Clemson has won 23 consecutive games against ACC competition dating back to the 2017 season and 44 of its last 46 games against league foes.
Despite last year's lopsided loss to the Tigers, fifth-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is looking forward to the challenge once again.
"I'm thrilled to be able to get a chance to play Clemson again," Mendenhall said. "Having earned the chance to play them in the ACC Championship last year, it just accelerated our program. It exposed deficiencies. We're anxious to learn and apply and improve from what we showed a year ago."
Virginia went 9-5 in 2019 and capped the season with a 36-28 loss to Florida in the Orange Bowl. It marked the Cavaliers' first nine-win season since 2007.
Mendenhall's team opened its season last week with a 38-20 victory over Duke.
"One game in, they look like the team that went to the ACC Championship game last year," Swinney said. "They're very experienced. Bronco has done an amazing job. This is a program and a culture that has been building each year. They're one of the more experienced teams out there."
But it was a couple of relative newcomers who shined against the Blue Devils. Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong rallied the team from a 20-17 fourth-quarter deficit and finished with 269 yards on 24-of-45 passing.
"He's a problem," Swinney said. "He's like a young Steve Young running around out there -- a lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays, good runner, really has no fear. Trusts his guys to make competitive plays. This quarterback is savvy and tough, not afraid to run it. He can escape."
Freshman Lavel Davis Jr., who ironically is from South Carolina, made the first game of his career a memorable one as the 6-foot-7 wide receiver made two highlight-reel plays for touchdowns on an afternoon that saw him catch four passes for 101 yards.
"He's a long, long guy," Swinney said. "He made some big plays against Duke. I think he was the difference in the game. Good start for him in his first game and he's only going to get better as he gets stronger and develops."
Clemson will counter with several veteran stars, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne, a senior running back.
Lawrence and Etienne have played sparingly in Clemson's 2-0 start, but may see more time now that Clemson is entering the meat of its ACC schedule.
Mendenhall says the Tigers are a well-known quantity.
"There's certainly an adjustment or a tweak here or there by their personnel, but Dabo's record and Clemson's record since he's been there doesn't warrant wholesale changes," Mendenhall said. "It usually just means reloading. The next player has played usually significant amounts of time from the year before in games that have one-sided."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CAMP
WAKE
0
0
-34.5
Fri 7:00pm ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
0
059 O/U
-23.5
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
9TEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
053.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SC
3FLA
0
057.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NCST
24PITT
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
0
068.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
0
048.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
0
054.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
NAL
LIB
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
0
0
-30.5
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
15CINCY
0
047 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
0
074.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
+21
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
12UNC
BC
0
055 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
0
064.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
MISS
UK
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
054 O/U
+10.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
FAU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
JAXST
FSU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU
0
053 O/U
+7
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
0
047 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
0
049.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
072 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
072 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
069 O/U
-18
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU