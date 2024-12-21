The 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket is set and one matchup is already in the books as No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 10 Indiana on Friday. No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Georgia, No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 4 seed Arizona State each earned first-round byes, so they will wait for their respective quarterfinal matchups to be set. The first round features three more on-campus games on Saturday as No. 6 Penn State hosts No. 11 SMU at noon ET, with the latest College Football Playoff odds listing the Nittany Lions as 8.5-point favorites. No. 5 Texas also hosts No. 12 Clemson (+13.5) at 4 p.m. ET and No. 8 Ohio State welcomes No. 9 Tennessee (+7) at 8 p.m. ET.

Oregon is the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340) to win the national championship, followed closely by Texas at +370. Notre Dame has jumped to +550 to win it all after the win over Indiana. Who wins the national title, and what are the best bets for each game in the CFP bracket? Before locking in any College Football Playoff bracket picks or national championship bets, be sure to see the latest College Football Playoff predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it went a profitable 43-34 on top-rated picks during the 2024 regular season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

One team the model is high on for the College Football Playoff bracket is No. 6 Penn State. The Nittany Lions lost the Big Ten Championship Game to Oregon, but ultimately landed with what appears to be a favorable bracket draw. They host SMU on Saturday and then they'll face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl if they're able to beat the Mustangs. Lookahead lines have Penn State favored by 11.5 points if that is the matchup.

SportsLine's model is calling for Penn State to win and cover against SMU nearly 60% of the time. The model's early projection is also that Penn State will win and cover against Boise State, giving them a relatively smooth path to the semifinals. With Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and others all on the opposite side of the bracket, PSU brings great value as a title contender at +700, the sixth-longest odds in the field. See the full College Football Playoff bracket predictions here.

College Football Playoff schedule, game odds

Saturday, Dec. 21

Noon ET: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU (+8.5, 53.5)

4 p.m. ET: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson (+12.5, 51.5)

8 p.m. ET: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee (+7.5, 46.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

7:30 p.m. ET: No. 3 Boise State vs. TBD (Penn State/SMU)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. ET: No. 4 Arizona State vs. TBD (Texas/Clemson)

5 p.m. ET: No. 1 Oregon vs. TBD (Ohio State/Tennessee)

8:45 p.m. ET: No. 2 Georgia vs. Notre Dame (+1.5, 44.5)