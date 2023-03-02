March is a great time of the year to be a college basketball fan. For college football fans, however, we're staring down a lot of offseason before teams return to action in late August. We haven't even gotten to the meat of spring practice, which is the time of year when we convince ourselves that spring games are fun and interesting.

Reminder: They aren't.

While it may be the offseason, that doesn't mean we need to stop ranking things. Beginning in the 2022 regular season, I ranked our most powerful quarterbacks, so it only makes sense that I continue to rank them in the offseason. After all, there are some major shakeups as some of the country's best signal-callers are now preparing for the NFL Draft while other big names have returned. How have these changes shuffled the order? Luckily for us, many names that could've left are coming back (thank you, NIL!), so the sport remains in a strong at its most high-profile position. That made putting this list together more difficult, but I included one significant rule to make life easier.

Eventually, when the winners of QB battles at places like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are settled, it's logical to expect the winners will make their way into the rankings; being the starting QB for a national title contender is a powerful position. But they won't be in my power rankings until they've been named the starter.

As my grandma always used to say, "if ya ain't playin, ya ain't power rankin'." Let's get to it.

Honorable Mention: Frank Harris, UTSA; K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas; Quinn Ewers, Texas; Shedeur Sanders, Colorado; Spencer Rattler, South Carolina