The penultimate weekend of the regular season was one that provided plenty of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State squeaked by Maryland, No. 3 Michigan needed a field goal in the final minute to top Illinois and No. 4 TCU walked it off with a field goal as time expired against Baylor. No. 5 Tennessee might have had a chance to sneak into the top four had it topped South Carolina, but its defense got lit up by Gamecocks Spencer Rattler in a 63-38 beatdown.

No. 7 USC won a thriller over crosstown rival and 16th-ranked UCLA 48-45 in another wild shootout that not only clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the Trojans, but notched a win that will surely impress members of the CFP selection committee.

How did the CFP contenders grade out in Week 12? Let's hand out report cards for notable teams around the country based odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 12 report card