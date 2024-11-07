In spite of Michigan's disappointing 5-4 season, its defensive stars aren't thinking about moving on anytime soon. First-year coach Sherrone Moore confirmed on Oct. 28 that cornerback Will Johnson, who has dealt with various injuries this season, has no plans of sitting out the rest of the yea, and a week later, star defensive lineman Kenneth Grant made a similar statement.

"Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that. Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat," Moore said during a midweek press conference. "I know that he'll be back out there at some point this season. Whether it's this week, next week, or whatever it is."

Johnson's status is still in the air for Michigan's game against No. 8 Indiana Saturday afternoon. He left Michigan's Oct. 19 game against Illinois with a toe injury and has yet to return to the starting lineup.

When healthy, he's one of the best cornerbacks in the nation. The 6-foot-2 and 202-pound Johnson, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has 14 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups in just six games this season.

Grant, a fellow projected first-round pick, has played in all nine of Michigan's games this year. Though it's becoming more commonplace to see prominent college football players opt out of a lackluster year to protect their draft status, Grant has every intention of seeing the last three games out.

"No, I'm not sitting out," Grant said during a Nov. 6 media availability. "Definitely want to go out there and put great things on film. I don't really know my draft status right now. I guess first round, you could say. But I mean, I don't really pay attention to that stuff."

The athletic Grant has been a force in the middle of Michigan's defensive line this season, with five tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass breakups. All four of CBS Sports' NFL Draft experts had Grant going off the board in the latter half of the first round in their latest mocks.