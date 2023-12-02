The 22nd-ranked Tulane Green Wave look to record their 11th consecutive victory when they host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday in the 2023 AAC Championship Game. Tulane (11-1, 8-0), which also is seeking its second straight conference title after defeating UCF last year, hasn't lost since falling 37-20 to Ole Miss in its second game of the season. SMU (10-2, 8-0) enters with an eight-game winning streak after rolling past Navy 59-14 last week. The Green Wave defeated the Mustangs 59-24 in 2022 after losing the previous seven meetings between the teams.

Kickoff at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are 3-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. SMU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any SMU vs. Tulane picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. SMU and just revealed its picks and college football predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for SMU vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. SMU spread: Green Wave -3

Tulane vs. SMU over/under: 47 points



Tulane vs. SMU money line: Green Wave -155, Mustangs +129

TUL: The Green Wave are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games

SMU: The Mustangs are 0-6 ATS in their last six contests as road underdogs

Tulane vs. SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tulane vs. SMU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave are 10-0 this season and have won 14 straight overall with Michael Pratt as their starting quarterback. The junior, who had a pair of touchdown passes in last week's 29-16 victory against UTSA, was instrumental in Tulane's rout of SMU last year, throwing for three scores and running for three more. The club racked up 310 yards on the ground in that contest and created five turnovers while posting its largest margin of victory against the Mustangs since 1990.

Both of Pratt's TD passes last week were to redshirt freshman receiver Chris Brazzell II, who has made 12 catches for 196 yards and three scores in his last two contests. Pratt came up with a huge performance versus UCF in last year's AAC title game, completing 20-of-33 attempts for 394 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a score. Redshirt freshman running back Makhi Hughes is 12th in the nation with 1,246 rushing yards after gaining a career-high 166 against UTSA for his seventh 100-yard effort in eight contests. See which team to pick here.

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs are fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 41.8 points and have recorded at least 31 in every game during their current winning streak. They have five players with more than 400 receiving yards and four that have at least four touchdown catches. Sophomore tight end RJ Maryland leads the club with 462 yards on 29 receptions and is tied with sophomore wideout Jordan Hudson for first with seven TD catches.

SMU will be counting on redshirt freshman Kevin Jennings to run the offense as No. 1 quarterback Preston Stone suffered a broken leg in last week's 59-14 rout of Navy after throwing for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Jennings has completed 18-of-24 pass attempts this season for 224 yards and three TDs without an interception. One of his top targets likely will be junior Moochie Dixon, who hauled in a pair of scoring passes against the Midshipmen while becoming the team's first receiver to post a 100-yard performance this year with 125 on only four receptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tulane vs. SMU picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 56 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. SMU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Tulane spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.