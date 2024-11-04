The Angels selected Kingery's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Kingery spent the last two seasons with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he was acquired by the Angels on Friday in exchange for cash considerations. Across 125 regular-season outings for Lehigh in 2024, he slased .273/.321/.505 with 26 stolen bases, 27 home runs and 70 RBI over 507 plate appearances. He last played in the majors in 2021 with the Phillies, during which he went 1-for-19 with 12 strikeouts across 15 regular-season games.