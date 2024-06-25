Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Garcia (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment with the Astros' complex league affiliate this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old threw a 32-pitch live bullpen session over the weekend and is just about ready for game action. Garcia will likely need to throw another bullpen session before being cleared for games, and it'll be a lengthy rehab assignment as he finishes up his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May of 2023.