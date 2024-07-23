Arrighetti (4-8) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Athletics.

Arrighetti avoided walking multiple batters for the first time in four starts, but the Athletics were able to get to him in the third and fourth innings. The 24-year-old right-hander has been more good than bad lately, allowing four or more runs in just three of his nine outings since the start of June. He's pitched to a 5.65 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 96:45 K:BB through 86 innings over 18 starts this season. Arrighetti's next start is projected to be a tough home matchup against the Dodgers.