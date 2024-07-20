Bleday went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 13-3 win over the Angels.

Bleday has five extra-base hits over his last two games, but he hadn't homered since June 22 before taking Matt Moore deep in the sixth inning. Bleday also recently endured a stretch of 20 contests without a multi-hit effort. That's taken some of the shine off a decent year for the outfielder, who is slashing .232/.314/.431 with 12 homers, 34 RBI, 42 runs scored, 25 doubles and four triples over 97 games. He's yet to successfully steal a base in 2024.