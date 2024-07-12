Medina (2-4) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Medina fell behind 3-0 after one inning and then 5-0 after allowing a solo homer in each of the third and fourth frames. He ended his outing having tied a season-worst mark with six runs allowed despite recording a campaign-high seven punchouts. The poor performance stalled the momentum Medina had built up in allowing just two runs over 11 frames across his previous two starts.