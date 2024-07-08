Spence (5-5) took the loss Sunday against Baltimore, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

All four runs charged to Spence came in the first inning, when he allowed a solo home run to Anthony Santander and a three-run home run to Heston Kjerstad. Spence was able to settle in afterward, and would have kept the Orioles off the scoreboard if it weren't for a dropped fly ball with two outs in the third inning that allowed a run to score. Since the start of June, Spence owns a 5.01 ERA and a 32:6 K:BB across 41.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Phillies in Philadelphia next weekend.