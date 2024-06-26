Springer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

The 34-year-old outfielder capped a seven-run eruption for the Blue Jays in the third inning when he drove a Brayan Bello slider into the right-center field bullpen at Fenway Park. Springer is having the worst season of his career by a wide margin -- Tuesday's long ball snapped a 17-game homer drought, and it highlighted his first multi-hit performance since June 3. Through 300 plate appearances in 2024, Springer has managed a .196/.283/.298 slash line with six homers, eight steals, 17 RBI and 32 runs.