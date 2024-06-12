Garcia struck out three without allowing a baserunner over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Garcia inherited two runners from Trevor Richards in the eighth inning, and the Brewers pulled off a double-steal to get them both in scoring position. It didn't matter, as Garcia struck out Blake Perkins before pitching a clean ninth to get the four-out save. This was Garcia's fifth save of the year, three of which have come in June while Jordan Romano (elbow) has been on the injured list. Garcia has added nine holds and one blown save while pitching to a 1.98 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season. As long as Romano is out, Garcia appears to be the top option for saves in the Toronto bullpen.