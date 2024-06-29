Kikuchi (4-8) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays were routed 16-5 by the Yankees, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw was sharp to begin the game and actually took a 3-1 lead into the top of the sixth inning, but after allowing two straight singles to open the frame, Juan Soto flipped the script with a three-run blast that chased Kikuchi from the game. Kikuchi has been tagged for 13 runs in only 11 innings over his last three starts, inflating his ERA to 4.18 with a 1.31 WHIP and 93:21 K:BB through 88.1 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Astros.