Kikuchi did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out 13 over 7.1 innings while not walking a batter.

Kikuchi set a new career-high with 13 strikeouts in this one and notched his fifth career 10-strikeout game. Both runs against him came via the long ball. Heliot Ramos took him deep in the fourth and then Tyler Fitzgerald led off the eighth with a solo blast, which ended Kikuchi's night at 100 pitches. He was still in line for the win at that point with the Blue Jays leading 3-2, but that lead was eventually squandered in the ninth. Tuesday's outing certainly boosted Kikuchi's trade value if the Blue Jays end up selling at the deadline, however, he does have a 6.38 ERA and has given up eight homers over his last five starts. For the year, Kikuchi owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 111:23 K:BB in 101.1 innings. He lines up for another start over the weekend against the Diamondbacks before the All-Star break.