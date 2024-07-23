Winans is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Wednesday against the Reds, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta has an opening in its rotation with Max Fried (forearm) out and Winans was spotted at Truist Park on Tuesday, so it's not difficult to connect the dots. The right-hander was torched for seven runs (six earned) over five innings in a spot start with the big club earlier this season, but he's pitched well in 2024 with Gwinnett, holding a 2.74 ERA and 75:22 K:BB across 82 frames. Winans could earn additional starts with Atlanta if he pitches well.