Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 2-1, extra-inning win against the Pirates.

Kelenic got to rookie phenom Paul Skenes for a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning, though that was the only run Atlanta managed until Adam Duvall hit a walk-off single in the 10th frame. Kelenic has been hot of late, collecting three multi-hit efforts over his past five games. He's batting .474 (9-for-19) with two long balls, five RBI and a stolen base during that stretch.