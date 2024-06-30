Schwellenbach (1-4) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, giving up four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Schwellenbach cruised through four innings before running into a buzzsaw in the fifth, courtesy of two-run homers by O'Neil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez. He had a similar issue in his last start against the Cardinals, giving up all four of his runs in the third inning. The rookie right-hander has now given up at least four runs in half of his six career starts and has seen his ERA jump to 5.68. He's scheduled for a tough test next against the Phillies on Saturday.