Schwellenbach (1-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across six innings against the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Schwellenbach logged a second straight quality start and set a career high in strikeouts en route to his first big-league win. The lone run against Schwellenbach came in the sixth inning, when Riley Greene hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Gio Urshela single later in the inning. While Schwellenbach owns a 4.98 ERA through four starts with Atlanta, his ERA is inflated by a six-run shelling at the hands of the the Red Sox on June 5. He's lined up to face the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday.