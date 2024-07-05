Hall (knee) made what is expected to be his final rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In his sixth and likely final appearance with Nashville since resuming a rehab assignment in mid-June, Hall worked three innings -- matching his total from his previous outing -- and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and three walks. While Hall still has a chance to make it as a starting pitcher, his usage on the farm suggests he will not work as a traditional starter upon his return this season. If he slots into a bulk-relief role, the lefty would have more fantasy appeal than he would as more of an opener.