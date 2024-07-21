Peralta allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

Peralta posted his third scoreless outing of the season in this start. He's limited opponents to four hits or fewer in five of his last six starts, though this was just his third quality start in that span. The veteran right-hander is now at a 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 138:38 K:BB through 109 innings over 20 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be a favorable home start versus the Marlins.