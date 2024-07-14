Megill (0-2) was charged with a blown save and the loss Saturday versus the Nationals after he allowed two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out two and walked none.

The right-hander entered with two outs in the eighth inning and stranded a pair of runners with a strikeout, but he was unable to maintain a one-run lead in the ninth as CJ Abrams clubbed a two-run homer. The blown save ends a stretch of 12 straight conversions for Megill, who also hadn't given up a run in his previous 10 outings. The 30-year-old remains locked in as Milwaukee's closer for now, but Devin Williams (back) began a rehab assignment Saturday and should reclaim the job early in the second half.