Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 9-5 win over Atlanta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The outfielder collected three hits on the day after going 2-for-3 with a walk in a 3-2 loss in the matinee. Nootbaar is batting .250 with a home run and two doubles across nine games since he returned from an oblique injury that cost him more than five weeks. For the season, Nootbaar is slashing .237/.325/.401 with six homers, four steals, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 201 plate appearances. He's operated as the Cardinals' top right fielder since his return, though he occasionally shifts over to center when Michael Siani is out of the lineup.