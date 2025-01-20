Winn said during the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up fan event Sunday that he's hoping to steal 30 to 40 bases this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn stole only 11 bases in 16 attempts last season during his 150-game rookie campaign. However, with a sprint speed in the 87th percentile and an average of more than 30 stolen bases per season during his three years in the minors, Winn certainly seems capable of upping his steals total in 2025. It would be a big boost to his fantasy prospects if he is more aggressive on the basepaths this season.